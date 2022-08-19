A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, struck out a suit challenging the nomination of Ademola Adeleke as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Osun governorship election.

In his judgment, the presiding judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu held that Lukman Awoyemi, the plaintiff, lacked the locus standi to institute the case.

The court further held that the suit lacked merit, having been filed outside the 14 days allowed by law for a pre-election matter.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/469/22, the plaintiff asked the court to disqualify Adeleke from participating in the July 16 governorship poll because the party had hurriedly submitted his name (Adeleke) to INEC on March 11, 2022, as against the March 14 to 18 timeframe given by the electoral commission in its guidelines.

He submitted that INEC must be bound by its official guidelines and that anything done outside the guidelines is against the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

Awoyemi, therefore, prayed the court to declare the submission of Adeleke’s name illegal, unlawful, null and void and be set aside. However, the judge struck out the suit.

