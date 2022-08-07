Dayo Johnson

The Chairman of Allied Peoples Movement in Osun State, Comrade Wale Adebayo, has lashed out at some party members who apportion party positions to themselves under the guise of conducting congresses of our party.

Adebayo in a statement in Osogbo, Osun State vowed to deal decisively with “the intruders hell bent in using the party for their selfish motive.

He derided one Agegboyega Ezekiel who at some point before the recent governorship election, has been parading himself as the Chairman of Allied Peoples Movement in the state but he was vehemently rejected by the electoral umpire (INEC) as not duly recognized by the constitution of our party.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the governorship election gave due recognition to our candidate at the poll”

“We want to ask from Adegboyega Ezekiel and his cohorts why they are hell bent in destabilizing the APM.

The so called congress held in Osogbo “today can best be described as a meeting of jesters, who are only entertaining themselves.

“As a party, we have conducted our Ward and Local government congresses. We have fixed the state congress for August 10, 2022. If they are popular within the party, let them test their might.

“As a law abiding party, we have without delay notified the Department of State Security, Nigerian police and other security agencies to call this meddlesome interlopers to order.

He added that “Let it be known that Adegboyega Ezekiel is not a member of Allied Peoples Movement in Osun state. He’s a busybody and a meddlesome interlopers.

