Oshodi-Isolo council boss calls for solemn assembly over slain staff

By Bose Adelaja

The Executive Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, Kehinde Oloyede, on Monday, directed his officials to mourn the late Hon Francis Goke Oguntulu who died from the injuries sustained when he was shot by some suspected gunmen.

The incident supposedly occurred at a birthday party on Friday but he was rushed to the hospital where he was said to be pronounced dead on Sunday.

Vanguard learnt that Goke’s immediate family resides abroad and is yet to arrive Nigeria to commence the burial rites.

In a statement which emanated from the Media office of the Executive Chairman, he described Oguntulu as a dependable staff whose political sagacity will be greatly missed.

The council boss also directed that staff members should mourn the departed soul in a solemn manner while praying for the repose of his soul and urged residents to remember the bereaved family in prayers as they pass through this difficult time.

“Hon. Goke will be greatly missed by all. I am yet to get over his demise and my heart goes out to his immediate family and aged parents. Within his short stay with our administration, he had proved himself worthy.

“He was always ready to discharge his duties and always gave useful advice anytime he was called upon.”

Late Oguntulu brought his political sagacity to bear and contributed immensely to the development of the local government.

“He was appointed Supervisory Councillor for Agriculture and Youth Development under Afeez Ipesa Administration and Special Adviser on Traffic under the immediate past chairman Bolaji Muse-Ariyoh. He was the Deputy Chief of Staff to the chairman of Oshodi-Isolo local government until his untimely death. May his soul continue to rest in peace. “

Earlier, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command has promised to fish out the culprits.

He said the matter is being investigated by the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Yaba.

A walk around Oshodi on Monday revealed less of apprehension among residents as commercial and vehicular movements were ongoing at Oshodi Under bridge, Brown Street, Bolade, Oshodi-Oke, Oshodi-Isale to mention but a few.

Similarlly, politicians from all strata have continued to mourn deceased.

Sending their condolence messages to the Council, was the All Progressives Congress, APC, chairman of Oshodi-Isolo local government, Hon Saheed Animashaun, member federal House of Representatives, Oshodi-Isolo constituency1, Hon Bashiru Dawodu, former chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, Hon Bolaji Muse-Ariyoh and Lagos State House of Assembly candidate of the APC, Oshodi-Isolo constituency 1, Otunba Kayode Ogundipe among others.