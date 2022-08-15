By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and the paramount rule of Idoma kingdom, HRM Och’Idoma V, John Odogbo have congratulated Archbishop Oliver Abah on his emergence as the Prelate-elect of the Methodist Church of Nigeria.

In a congratulatory massage on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, the Governor described the emergence of Archbishop Abah in the keenly contested poll as the handiwork of God.

Governor Ortom in the massage praised the Church for deploying the tenets of democracy in the election of its leaders and encouraged the church leaders to teach their members how to be positively involved in rebuilding Nigeria now that it had become imperative for the church to play its role, by not only praying for the leaders but actively getting involved.

He also urged the Prelate-elect not to take the trust and confidence reposed in him for granted but always be guided by the love and care for the flock of Jesus Christ for which he was a Shepherd.

He urged Most Reverend Abah to bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to bear in the discharge of his duties as he prepares his flock for the twin tasks of evangelism and nation-building.

He said “I have absolute confidence that the new prelate will join hands with other leaders of the Church in the country to use their spiritual understanding in uniting the body of Christ in a manner that will bring peace and unity not only to the body of christ but to the nation.”

While advising him to be a good ambassador of Benue State and a worthy citizen of Nigeria, Governor Ortom noted the contributions of the outgoing prelate, Archbishop Samuel Kanu Uche to the growth of the Church and urged the prelate-elect to build on the foundation his predecessors had laid.

Also the Och’Idoma in a congratulatory massage by the Chief Palace Scribe and Media Aide, Samuel Odoba said his emergence “is another indication of the fact that God’s light is beamed toward the Idoma nation at this point.

“HRM expresses profound gratitude to God and prays that your strength is renewed like that of an eagle to enable you to carry out this noblest assignment to the glory of God and the growth of His Kingdom.

“HRM noted that your emergence as Prelate-Elect of Methodist Church is a confirmation of the fact that those who diligently seek the face of God and the wellbeing of his members shall be rewarded. HRM also noted how you uttered a declaration on him when he emerged as Och’Idoma. This had shown clearly that those that celebrate others in good conscience shall equally be celebrated in their own appointed time. And this is your own ‘ appointed time.”

The Royal father in the statement also congratulated the first Bishop of the newly created Agatu Diocese of Methodist Church, Bishop Frederick Onoja.

He said the elevation of Bishop Onoja did not come as a surprise “as you are known and tested for your commitment toward the work and people of God under your care.

“His Royal Majesty noted how you invested resources in prayers and kind before, during and even after he emerged as Och’Idoma V, and prays that this is just the beginning of the reaping of your labour of love.”

