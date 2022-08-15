Orji Uzor Kalu

By David Royal

Nigerian senator and former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu is not happy with Nigerian youths as he has taken to his official Facebook page to lament the level at which the youths insult elders in the country.

It all started when the Senate Chief Whip took to Facebook to lament Man United’s 4-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday, August 14, saying “for the first time in 84 years Manchester United suffered a heavy defeat to Brentford.

“Definitely not a good time for Man U and its fans, I hope they get back on track and on time as one can only imagine what will happen when they face Liverpool next week.”

Well, as usual, Facebook users stormed the comment section to mock the APC chieftain, saying his party will be defeated like Manchester United in the 2023 presidential election.

READ ALSO:

Reacting, the former Abia State governor slammed the commenters and told them that no one who insults elders can be successful in life.

He said:

“Instead of Nigerian youths to face what the business is all about, they are facing what is not the business. When we talk Man City, they should reply to the club not to be abusing a statesman like me that this is how my party will end and all that.

“We should learn. You don’t insult your elders and become successful. I don’t want to curse anybody in Nigeria because I didn’t behave like this as a youth.

“When I was 25, I was already very successful so if I see youths who should be chatting with a statesman like me that they have lots of ideas, are now joking with it. It is not fair on me.”

Watch the video below: