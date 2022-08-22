Between August 8th to 14th August 2022, Orijin, the leading alcoholic blend of African herbs and fruits, partnered with the Palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo to celebrate the annual Osun-Osogbo festival. The brand thrilled indigenes and fun seekers with truly orijinal experiences while admonishing them to stay true to their roots.

The 2-week festival which has earned its place on the world cultural calendar, drew thousands of local and international worshippers, devotees, spectators, and tourists from all over the world in deifying Ifa Arugba, Orun Odo, Ajigun, Ifa Agbalu and Ifa Dida in honour of the Osun River Goddess.

The festivities started a week before, with Guinness Nigeria, makers of Orijin, paying a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Palace where 40 beneficiaries ranging from artisans, petty traders and craftsmen and women were empowered via a presentation of N4,000,000 Grant. This is driven at reaffirming its position as a truly committed company that supports Nigerian communities.

The festival, described as “the most beautiful, original, and spiritually rewarding” by some attendees, had in attendance eminent personalities including HRM, Ataoja Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, Olosun of Brazil, Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye, among others as Orijin, Nigeria’s number one herbal drink, was present to invigorate the potpourri of activities with Orijin Classic, Orijin Bitters, Orijin Tigernut & Ginger, Orijin Herbal Gin and Orijin Zero.

Roland Akpe, the Assistant Brand Manager, Mainstream Spirits portfolio, Guinness Nigeria, made an impressive remark at the festival, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to celebrating culture and tradition while encouraging the consumers to live orijinal and remain true to their root.

The unwavering dedication by the Brand was reflected at the festival ground as well as Freedom Park of Osogbo which hosted indigenes and tourists to moments of thrills and orijinal experiences. The showcase of Yoruba culture at the event with music, indigenous dance, deeply rooted in culture Yoruba chants, raffle draw as well as open mic contests for local talents took place. Guests went home with amazing gift items ranging from Orijin products, electrical appliances, food items such as kegs of vegetable oil, bags of Rice, etc.

The Friday leg of the festival was crowned with colour, energy, and taste, as orijinal flavour got injected into the experience as music was served in its most original form by Osogbo-based crowd favourites with Taye Currency on hand to take the guests on an adventure of live fuji goodness.

