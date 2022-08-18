Mr. Peter Obi

By Miftaudeen Raji

As the official kick-off of the 2023 election campaign approaches, the opposition has adopted negative trends, fake news and misinformation presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has alleged.

Obi made this allegation on Thursday, in a statement, via his Twitter handle.

According the timeline of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, election campaign is expected to officially flag-off September 28.

He said, “As we approach the official kick off of the 2023 election campaign, it has become evident that the opposition have adopted a negative strategy of trolling and insinuating fake news and misinformation in the social media space.

He lamented that the Labour Party presidential candidate and the party’s supporters are being blamed for the negativity and fake news spreading on social media.

Obi, however, said they will remain resolute in their commitment to an issue-based and clean campaign.

“We will also rebuff all such ploys of deceit and calumny meant to create disaffection among Nigeria’s voting population, who desire credible leadership change. – PO,” he added.

Recall that the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Obi were recently locked in verbal war over the former’s accusation of the latter’s supporters of mudslinging and spreading fake news against other candidates, especially him (Tinubu), ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu in a statement by his Campaign Organization had urged Obi to caution his supporters and allow the election circle to be about issues that will advance the growth, progress and stability of Nigeria.

Director, Media and Communications at the Tinubu Campaign Organization, TCO, Bayo Onanuga also admonished Obi to get his supporters to desist from spreading lies, malice and denigrating other candidates, especially Tinubu, saying fake news will not win the election in 2023.

