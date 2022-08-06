By Paul Olayemi

The General Overseer of Omega Prophetic Prayer Ministry,in Sapele, Delta State, Prophet Daniel Ogharanduku Ololo has given out over 30 million naira to members while empowering over 100 persons with items for small scale businesses as part of activities to mark its 7th anniversary,

The Prophet popularly called Major 1 also doled out items like barbing clippers, Pressing Irons while some of those who were not listed for the empowerment items got huge cash ranging from one hundred thousand naira (N100,000) to eight hundred thousand naira (N800,000)

An artiste who had come to invite the General Overseer for a musical launching of his album broke into brake dancing when the prophet said next week would not be convenient for him, hereby launching it with five hundred thousand naira,(N500,000). A women who has lost her property in an inferno got four hundred thousand naira (N400,000 to get life kicking back, while some women got cash from two hundred thousand naira (N200,000) to four hundred thousand (N400,000), a widow who could not hold back her tears after she was handed three hundred thousand (N300,000) hailed the Prophet for his help towards the members, insisting she has seen anything like this.

Over 100 women and men benefit from the empowerment scheme too,, with the female gender benefitting more. “When I went to purchase these items, they were saying why mostly women, I told them the men own has passed and these is the season for the women but I won’t leave the men that is why we have bought something for them” he said.

He then presented the items, 20 hairdryers, 10 grinding machines, 10 and 10 sewing machines with several hair clippers and pressing irons for the men.

Major 1, as he is popularly called while addressing the congregation said the Lord has blessed the church beyond measures adding that they have moved from greatness to greatness.

“7 years we have all grown from glory to glory and God has been blessing us. Last we had reach out to members of the church in all because the Lord has been merciful and generous we will continue to reach out”

He however said the church was prepared to support members in all aspects, insisting next year will be greater.

Presenting the gifts to the beneficiaries, Prophet Ololo urge members to be committed, insisting that those who did not benefit today will certainly do so next year.

Miss Jennifer Akpotor a church member who was presented with N45,000 cash to buy a new sewing machine congratulated the Prophet noting that this will change her life.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Blessing Egbo who got a sewing machine said he will continue to thank the General Overseer and she will certainly make use of the equipment, “noting that she will empower others as her business booms. She said she will start today and get a shop and make use of it, “I am really grateful to Major for all he has done in this church” adding that his generousity is unquantifiable, while praying to God Almighty to bless and keep the prophet safe.

Another beneficiary, Cynthia Agodofia who got an hair dryer said that she will be able to open her hair salon and utilize the equipment to the fullest. She appreciated the prophet and prayed for his long life.

An instrumentalist in the church who gave his name as Samuel Victor got a hair clipper, said that though he was not a barber, he was very appreciative of the gift he got from the man of God, while noting that it will be for his personal use.

Other beneficiaries who spoke to newsmen said that Prophet Daniel Ololo was one man who loves to give and assist people. They dance and sang praises to God while praying to God Almighty to continue to bless his prophet

Prophet Daniel Ogharanduku Ololo started the church in 2015 at the present site in Amukpe with few members, and today the church has grown to be one of the largest church in the state..

