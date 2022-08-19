Ooni of Ife covered by palace chiefs as he exits his car, Netizens react [Video]

Social media users have reacted to a video of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi stepping out of his car as Palace chiefs surround and cover him with a white umbrella and garment.

An Instagram user who shared the video opined that the Tradition of the state does not allow the king to bow to anyone, and the king coming out of his car in the bending position could mean that he’s bowing down to the people standing at the scenario, hence, he must be covered when exiting and entering his car.

The tradition has been perceived as funny and strange to many as they questioned if the King isn’t bowing down to the chiefs who often cover him.

makas.bestie: This tradition strong oo

ola_00767: Even Jesus bowed down during his regime

irepbdg_: Those that circle him, are they not human being? Or they are exempted

therealjenniy: but he will bow down to those ones covering him

zinkanm: Show man

