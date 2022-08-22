.

By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

OFUOMA as one person was reportedly killed and three others wounded, following the protracted leadership tussle rocking the community.

Factional parties in the community have been embroiled in fierce disagreements in the last three years over issues arising from the election of a new executive committee into the Ofuoma Community Development Union.

The deceased, identified as Mr Felix Edenughe, who until his death was the Vice Youth Chairman of the community, it was gathered, was shot dead Saturday night as the leadership tussle took a violent twist.

The circumstances surrounding the killing were still hazy at the time of filing the report.

A source said: “They shot four persons, one is dead. The problem has to do with leadership tussle. It started in 2019. There are two quarters in the community, and one of them is to produce the President-General.

“They did the screening and they said some persons were not qualified to contest the election. So, along the line, they went to the police station, even though the issue is in court now.

“They held the election, some persons said they were not in support of it and it has been so till this very day and since then the community has been divided into two.

“Before now there used to be one Okpakorere (most elderly man) but as of now there are two from both quarters.”

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Bright Edafe, yesterday, confirmed the killing.

RELATED NEWS