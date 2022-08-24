By Biodun Busari

An Oro traditional worshipper has been allegedly stoned to death during a clash with members of Truth and the Spirit Prophetic Church, Agege, Lagos state on Tuesday morning.

The incident which led to the death of a traditional worshipper identified as Agboola Akeem was caused by the invasion of traditional worshippers into the church premises while celebrating their festival.

According to reports, fight broke out between the two groups after the church members rejected an order from the Oro worshippers to suspend their service.

The leader of the church, a 50-year-old Mercy Okocha and other nine members have been arrested as suspects.

A police source who confirmed this to Vanguard on the condition of anonymity said the aforementioned church is located at 2, Taiwo Lawal Street in Oko Oba, Agege, Lagos state.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police State Command Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin on Twitter, said “Oro worshippers clashed with church members holding a vigil. It sadly resulted in the death of one person. It’s clearly a murder case. Suspects have been arrested.”



Oro worshippers clashed with church members holding a vigil. It sadly resulted in the death of one person. It’s clearly a murder case. Suspects have been arrested. But henceforth, how do we ensure religious tolerance in similar cases? — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) August 24, 2022

