By Dayo Johnson

THE Benbo family of Asere Torhu in the Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom, Ese-Odo Council Area of Ondo State, yesterday, described the claim of the Kuregbeyi and Torubinghan families on ownership of the swamp land of Asere community and its environs as spurious, baseless and a deliberate distortion of traditional historical facts.

In a statement by the head of the Benbo family, Chief H.K. Atili countered the claims of Kuregbeyi and Torubinghan families, noting that there’s pending litigation in court.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Benbo family of Asere Torhu in Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom has been drawn to a newspaper publication signed by Shell Mujoh on behalf of the Kuregbeyi and Torubingha families respectively wherein the Kuregbeyi/Torubinghan families among other things made ownership claim to the swamp land of Asere community and its environs.

“The Benbo family, hereby, dismisses the ownership claim to the swamp land by the Kuregbeyis and Torubinghan family, as the same claim is spurious, baseless, and a deliberate distortion of traditional historical facts before the public.

“The Benbo family was taken aback by the continuous spurious claim by the Kuregbeyis and their counterparts, as the Kuregbeyis having known full well that it is the same claim that is depriving the Benbo family of their rightful heritage.

“The Kuregbeyi and Torubinghans do not own any land anywhere in the Asere community and or its environs. For the Record, late Pa. Benbo is the founder of the expanse of swamp land including the specific spot (called Ikelele-Uba and its environs) where the oil drilling activities are to take place.

“To date, the Benbo descendants have been in peaceable possession and quiet enjoyment of the expanse of the swamp thereby carrying out fishing activities in and on the swamp land and bushes of Asere Torhu.

“Because of the above, it has become necessary in record time to set the record straight in a view to correcting erroneous claim/impression created to the public and the global world by the families of Kuregbeyi and Torubinghan through Shell Mujoh over their spurious claim of ownership.”

RELATED NEWS