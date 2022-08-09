…Dualisation awarded in 2020, contractor yet to be mobilised

Hon minister of state for transportation, Hon Ademola Adegoroye

By Dayo Johnson

The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has pleaded with the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to expedite action on the commencement of the reconstruction of the Akure – Ado Ekiti road.

Adegoroye, during a visit to the minister, said the people of Ondo and Ekiti States have continued to experience too much pain on the bad road and therefore need a respite.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media to the minister, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, made available to newsmen in Akure, Ondo state.

Recall that the dualisation of the road was awarded by the federal government to Dantata and Sawoe in 2020 for N22 billion.

But the contractor was yet to be mobilised by the Federal government.

Fashola had disclosed in a recent interview that lack of funds had delayed the mobilisation of the contractor to the site of the project.

However, Adegoroye, who was making his second visit to the Works Minister in one month, said the poor state of the road has necessitated an urgent action from the federal government.

He told Fashola that his people would not let him rest at home until work begins on the road, promising to keep visiting the Works Minister once every week until the project takes off.

The Transportation Minister said the Akure – Ado road project would be the major benefit of both Ondo and Ekiti States from the unprecedented 77 road projects embarked upon by the Muhammadu Buhari Administration and currently ongoing across the country.

Adegoroye also saluted the Works Minister for his hard work, forthrightness and determination in ensuring the growth of road infrastructure in the country.

Responding, Fashola reaffirmed his earlier comment that lack of funds had made it difficult for the government to begin the project, saying the road has not been abandoned.

While thanking Adegoroye for showing genuine concerns over the project, Fashola promised that he will do everything within his power to ensure that the project takes off in no distant time.

In a related development, Adegoroye also paid a visit to Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, to seek her assistance for young school leavers of Ondo State origin who are desirous of getting employed in the Federal Civil and Public Service.

Responding, the Head of Service, who said he was impressed with the Minister’s show of interest in his people’s welfare, pointed out that there is an embargo on employment.

Yemi- Esan added that there could be a waiver in critical sectors of public service, promising to give special consideration to Ondo State when such opportunities come up.

RELATED NEWS