Pic of the members of the Ondo state House of Assembly committee on Commerce and Industry and the management of Alpha 3D during the oversight visit in Akure

By Dayo Johnson

The Ondo State House of Assembly has commended Alpha 3D company over the ongoing progress on the provisions of the 620 units housing estate located at Irese road via Shagari Village, Akure, Ondo State.

Chairman of the House Committee on Commerce and Industry Chairman by Hon. Olalekan Rasheed Elegbeleye said this during the committed oversight visit to the company.

The committee members were received by the management of Alpha 3D Company led by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Oludare Bello.

Speaking on behalf of the 12 members of the committee, Hon Jamiu Maito, described the company as “the most viable company in Ondo State.

Maito said the housing estate is in fulfilment of Governor Akeredolu’s promise during his electioneering camping to make affordable houses available for the people of Ondo State.

He appreciated the effort of the Governor to have resuscitated the company and called for more patronage from the state government and the general public.

“If I have not come here, I wouldn’t have believed that there are massive building structures on the estate, and as a matter of fact, nobody would have imagined and appreciated the excellent performance of the company if we don’t visits the site.

He therefore implored the management of Alpha 3D to do more publicity for awareness so that the benefit of owning beautiful houses in such a decent environment will not be limited to few people in the state.

Recall that Governor Akeredolu inaugurated 143 units out of 620 in the Phase 1 of the Alpha 3D Irese Housing Estate in March, 2022.

Alpha 3D Limited is a company jointly owned by the Ondo State Government and CITEC in partnership with Jaiz bank.

The Managing Director, Alpha 3D company, Mr. Bello in his remark, commended the committee members for the oversight visit and assured them of the total cooperation of the company with the state government.

Bello explained that the housing estate is instituted to allow all home owners in the state to obtain their houses with ease, stressing that the 620 units housing project has facilities such as Shopping Mall, School, Clinic, Recreation facilities, Police Post and Fire Station as well as full complement of infrastructure.

He expressed confidence that 250 units would be delivered by the end of this year.

Bello said that the housing estate would not be limited to the Central Senatorial District as plans are in progress to replicate the estate in both the Northern and Southern Senatorial Districts of the State.

Other Directors of the company who joined the Managing Director to receive the committee members include Prince Biyi Poroye, Executive Director, Business Development, Mr. Akin Fayimino, Executive Director, Finance and Administration.

