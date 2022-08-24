By Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian International, Ogenyi Onazi has thrown his weight behind the Super Eagles B team ahead of their African Nations Championship qualifier against Ghana on Sunday in Cape Coast.

The former Lazio man who has been training with the team in Abuja expressed confidence that the team will be victorious and will qualify for the tournament.

He extolled the quality of the players in the team and the commitment of the coaches to seeing that Nigeria qualifies for the tournament.

He said, “I think the coaches have put together a very strong team that is capable of nicking the ticket at the expense of Ghana.

“I have seen the players, they are very fit and good enough to make Nigeria proud. I know coach Salisu Yusuf is well-informed in the domestic league and has assembled the best players in the league, and I can also see that the other members of the technical crew are positioned to help the head coach.”

The tournament which is in its seventh edition will hold in Algeria next year.

The Salisu-Yusuf led side will square up against arch-rival Ghana in Cape Coast for the first leg with the return leg billed for September 3 in Abuja.

