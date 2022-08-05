.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

The enlarged family of the Chairman Editorial Board of the Nation newspaper, Mr Sam Omatseye , in Warri, Delta state, has reacted to seeming threat to the life of their brother over his recent opinion on his column in the Nation newspaper of August 1st.

The head of the family, Professor Jim Omatseye who spoke to the media in Warri, said they were worried with alleged threat to his life expressed on several social media platforms, pleading that nobody should attack their son over his opinion in his column.

Prof Omatseye said people should allow freedom of expression , adding that those against the views of Mr Sam should also exercise the rights of reply, instead of resorting to threat to his life in several social media platform.

” Mr Sam Omatseye’s family reacts to what is going on. The hostility being expressed against Sam right now . Our son is a Journalists. “

“He is entitled to his opinion. People should allow freedom of expression. He should not be attacked. He is my nephew, as the head of the family, we want to say that nobody should attack him or threaten his life over his opinion. “

