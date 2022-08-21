The Delta State All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Governorship Candidate for 2023 general elections, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, yesterday, said the Olu of Warri, Atuwatse III, has set a pace and transportation agenda for visible development for the ltsekiri nation, Delta state and Nigeria at large.

Ogboru who made this observation during the Olu of Warri one year Coronation Thanksgiving Service in Warri, said with the new trend of Olu of Warri, that the Itsekiri nation, Warri and Delta state will no doubt experience a new facelift.

He e said: “I congratulate His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III on his coronation anniversary as the 21st Olu of Warri Kingdom.

“He has Indeed set a new trend and pace for visible development in Delta State. With this new trend, the dilapidated face of Warri and Delta State at large would be restored”.

The APGA Governorship Candidate who is popularly known as “The Peoples General” said the Olu of Warri, the Atuwatse will not only make the Itsekiri nation proud but the entire state and the country at large.

Ogboru said it is his prayers that the Olu of Warri, Atuwatse III experience a peaceful reign that will usher in massive development among the ethnic nationalities of this country.

PIC CAPTION: Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru and the wife at the Church Thanksgiving in Warri, Delta

