By Etop Ekanem

Delta State All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, governorship candidate for 2023 general election, Great Ogboru, has said the Olu of Warri, Atuwatse III, has set a pace and transportation agenda for visible development for the ltsekiri nation, Delta State and Nigeria at large.

Ogboru, during the Olu of Warri one year coronation thanksgiving service in Warri, said with the new trend of Olu of Warri, Itsekiri nation, Warri and Delta State would no doubt experience a new facelift.

He e said: “I congratulate His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III on his coronation anniversary as the 21st Olu of Warri Kingdom. He has Indeed set a new trend and pace for visible development in Delta State. With this new trend, the dilapidated face of Warri and Delta State at large will be restored.”

The APGA governorship candidate, said the Olu of Warri, the Atuwatse III would not only make the Itsekiri nation proud but the entire state and the country at large.

Ogboru said it was his prayers that the Olu of Warri, Atuwatse III experience a peaceful reign that would usher in massive development among the ethnic nationalities of this country.

RELATED NEWS