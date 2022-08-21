Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Warri South Constituency II of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Yalaju Oritseweyinmi Alvin, has felicitated with his Imperial Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse 111, the Olu of Warri on the occasion of the first coronation anniversary of ascending the throne of Warri Kingdom.

In a congratulatory message, Yalaju noted that the Warri Kingdom has witnessed tremendous progress since Atuwatse ascended the throne.

He said “ Ogiame your ascension to the throne of your forefathers and the recorded progress since you began piloting the affairs of the Iwere Nation has been a blessing to the Iwere people, Delta State, and Nigeria at large.

The SDP candidate prayed that Warri Monarch’s reign usher in prosperity, development, and peace”

