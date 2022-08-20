By Jimitota Onoyume

The Olu of Warri , Ogiame Atuwatse III is glaringly a monarch with

style, taste and flamboyance.



His subjects across Warri kingdom speak glowingly of these sterling qualities most times when they talk about the monarch. His royal attires catch attention whenever he steps out to perform royal functions.



“ I am fascinated by his sense of attire whenever I see my king. He shows the rich and beautiful sense of our attire in Warri kingdom “,. Alfred Gbejule, an Itsekiri resident in Sapele, Delta state told the Vanguard.



“ I feel this sense of pride when I see the monarch on television “

Gbejule said the monarch brought flamboyance, carriage into the monarchy.

A resident of Uvwie who simply gave his name as Chidi said he had always been thrilled by photos of the monarch..



“ The monarch is just tasty , fashionable and fashionable “.

“I always take a second look at any photograph of him I see since he became a king”



A Keke rider in Warri told the Vanguard that he liked the way the monarch chooses his style . “ I like his dressing. He has taste. He is a fashionable King, so much style “



Utieyin Esther , a resident of airport road in Warri said like many others they had been proud of the sense of wardrobe of the monarch. “ From the process to becoming a king photographs that were released for us made us all proud of his rich sense of dressing”, she said.

RELATED NEWS