By Emmanuel Okogba

Oleksandr Usyk says his rematch victory over Anthony Joshua is history made and dedicated it to his country Ukraine currently at war with Russia.

Usyk defeated Joshua in split decision on Saturday to retain his titles which quickly raised questions of if the Brit should continue boxing.

In his post fight speech, Usyk said: “I want to thank everyone who prayed for me. I want to thank God for the help he gave me today because he did give me a lot today. My lord is Jesus Christ. I can thank you Saudi. Thank you so much.

“I devote this victory to my family, my country, my team, to all the military defending this country. Thank you so much.

“This is already history. Many generations are going to watch this fight especially the round when someone tried to beat me hard but I stood it and came back.”

On if he will fight Tyson Fury to unify the titles, he said: “I’m sure that Tyson Fury is not retired yet. I’m convinced he wants to fight me. I want to fight him. If I’m not fighting Fury I’m not fighting at all.

“Only God knows whether I will fight him or not but all these gentlemen here around me, my team, they are going to help me.

“Thanks Lord for everything.”

