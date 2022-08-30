Notable Urhobo youth leader, Ambassador (Chief) Godwin Okporoko has commended the Federal Government for awarding pipeline security and surveillance contract to High Chief Government Ekpemupolo AKA TOMPOLO.

He said it was a right decision taken by the Federal Government to curtail oil theft, vandalization and illegal bunkering, adding that the job will foster peaceful coexistence and strengthen the security network in the riverrine for national economic growth.

Okporoko spoke to newsmen on Wednesday in Warri, Delta State, and described Tompolo as a leader with a reputable character and has the interest of his people at heart..

“ I commend the Federal Government for awarding the pipeline security and surveillance contract to our brother, Tompolo to protect pipelines and oil installations in the Niger Delta region. This timely gesture by the Federal Government will engage youths in Niger Delta for the job and which will reduce oil theft in the region.”

He called on Niger Delta communities particularly, Delta State to remain calm, noting that Tompolo will ensure that the host communities and stakeholders are adequately carried along.

Okporoko, from Ughienvwen kingdom in Ughelli South LGA, Delta State, assured that Tompolo will ensure that no Urhobo oil and gas communities will be left out or neglected in the pipeline surveillance job because Urhobo has numerous pipelines and oil installations including the Otorogun gas plant.

