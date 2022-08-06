Frontline aspirant for the Ethiope West Constituency seat, Secretary to Delta Political Vanguard (DPV) and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Okowa, Chief Wellington Monday Oyiso, has dumped both PDP and DPV for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Senior Special Assistant (Political) and scribe to the most “powerful” support group in Delta State PDP, tendered his resignation in Asaba yesterday and immediately subscribed to the APC.

In a letter he personally signed and addressed to the Governor Ifeany Okowa, Oyiso said his reasons for resigning were personal and thanked the governor for having him in his core team.

Oyiso immediately had a close-door meeting with the deputy governorship candidate of the APC in Delta, Friday Ossai Osanebi.

This is just as the Ovie Omo-Agege gubernatorial candidacy of the APC is gathering momentum, following the unveiling of Osanebi, the empowerment master, as his running mate.

RELATED NEWS