The Chief Press Secretary to Delta Governor, Mr .Olisa Ifeajika (right) in handshake with the Divisional Police Officer, Illah, Oshimili North LGA, Mr. Bolarinwa Alabi (middle) during a solidarity visit to the police to commend them for repelling a dawn attack on the community by unknown gunmen on Monday. He was accompanied on the visit by Barr. Frank Esenwah,(left ), a son of the community and PDP Candidate for Oshimili North Constituency in House of Assembly election in 2023.

Police in Delta have been commended for repelling Monday morning attack by unknown gunmen on Illah community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, gave the commendation during a solidarity visit to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Illah Division, Mr Bolarinwa Alabi, and particularly lauded the DPO and his men in the division for foiling the attack.

Ifeajika told newsmen, after a meeting with the DPO at Illah, that policemen in the community demonstrated bravery by confronting the gunmen and neutralising one of them while the others escaped with bullet wounds.

According to him, the officers of this division displayed the true spirit of policing and I pray that such attitude should live on among policemen in all formations.

The governor’s spokesman who was in company with Mr Frank Esenwa, the Peoples Democratic Party Candidate for Oshimili North State Constituency in 2023 elections, said as indigenes of the community, their visit was to commend and encourage the police in Illah for their victory over the gunmen who stormed the community at dawn.

On his part, Esenwa said that he was pleased to hear that the police were able to neutralise one of the gunmen while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“We were informed that some criminal gang tried to terrorise this community but we thank God that the police were able to live up to their billing and one of them was killed while two escaped with bullet wounds.

“We have come in solidarity to rejoice with the police authorities and to congratulate them for their bravery.

“Going forward as leaders from this community, we will see what we can do to support the law enforcement agencies to ensure that this kind of attack doesn’t happen again.

“We need to sound a note of warning to them that this is not an IPOB territory and they should keep off this community and the entire state,” he stated.

Both men had earlier had a closed-door meeting with the DPO on the incident.

