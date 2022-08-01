.

By Esther Onyegbula, LAGOS

Doctors are currently battling to save the life of an official of the Nigerian Legion, Kola Oshola, who was shot by policemen attached to Ogombo Division, Lagos State Police Command on Friday at the Scheme 2 Estate, located in Lekki Peninsula, Lagos.

The victim, Kola Oshola, was shot on his thigh by one Supol Abayomi, attached to the Ogombo Division while on official duty with his colleagues at the Scheme 2 Estate in Lekki Peninsula.

It was gathered that sequel to the ban of commercial motorcycles on major roads across Lagos, policemen attached to the division on illegal duty would enter the estate to seize one or two Okadas and compel them to pay money before they release them to the owners.

Sequel to nefarious activities of the police in the estate, Okada operators complained to the chairman of the estate. The chairman of Scheme 2 Estate instructed officials of Nigeria Legion to intervene whenever the officers entered the estate to extort the operators.

Trouble started on Friday when policemen from the division came in their numbers, as usual, to arrest Okada operators inside the state and officials of the Nigerian Legion intervened as instructed by the Estate

Angered by the official’s intervention, the police then threatened to shoot. And thereafter shot the victim on his thigh.

