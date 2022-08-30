By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE Deputy President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Bayelsa State chapter, Chief Chris Ogonna Alatu Shegbelegbe, on Monday roll out the drums to celebrate this year New Yam festival with kinsmen, friends and business associates in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Chief Shegbelegbe who pointed out that the New yam festival is a special day for him, the Igbos and Bayelsans, said it was a time for thanksgiving and appreciation to God for his benevolence and protection, and call on everyone to embrace farming to ensure food sufficiency.

He said as a traditionalist, he is joining his kiths and kins at home and Igbos worldwide to commemorate the annual New Yam festival to appreciate the Almighty God for the bumber harvest, guidance and protection during the year.

He commended the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri for his efforts in tackling kidnappings and other crimes in the state, adding that Ndigbo in Bayelsa State are satisfied with the swift response of the state government to issues of security particularly as its affect the well being of residents of the state, and called on more business operators to relocate to Bayelsa as the state is peaceful for business

According to Shegbelegbe, the state government swift response to the issue of kidnappings and providing the enabling environment for businesses to thrive has given the private sector confidence in the resolve of the government to secure lives and property.

Chief Shegbelegbe said: “Today is a very special day for me, and to all the Igbos in Bayelsa, and also a blessing to Bayelsa state. What we did here today, many people don’t know about it. But anybody that knows about tradition, knows that today is a special day in Igbo land.

“What we did here today is to thank the Almighty God for life, guidance and protection and bumper harvest that he has given to us today and also use the opportunity to make supplications to God for more in the coming planting season.

“I want to appreciate the government of Bayelsa State for their security efforts because for months now we have not heard of any kidnapping incident, we are confident the believe that the miracle governor will continue to improved on the security situation in the state.”

