By Ademola Adegbite

EMINENT Nigerians including former Minister of Industry, Mrs Nike Akande; chairman of Lead City University, Ibadan, Professor Jide Owoeye; the Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin and Dr Kolade Mosuro, yesterday, described Nigeria’s first female Professor, Mrs Adetowun Ogunsheye as a trailblazer.

They said this at a book launch, titled ‘Aso Oke’, published by Professor Ogunsheye in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The professor of Library Studies, while delivering her speech during the presentation, said Aso Oke is still a strong part of Yoruba culture adding that it is aimed at promoting the African cultural heritage.

Other personalities present at the book launch include the Basorun of Ibadan, Chief Kola Daisi; the Director General, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection, FCCP, Chief Jibola Ogunsola; DIG Taiwo Lakanu (retd) and National Librarian, Professor Chinwe Anunobi.

Ogunsheye a trailblazer–Akande

In her speech, the former minister, who was the chairman of the occasion, described Professor Ogunsheye as a trailblazer in many respects.

Mrs Akande said: “This is probably the first time any of us would be gathering to witness the launch of a book by a 95-year-old. It is an event we all will remember for a long time.

“Mama, Professor Adetowun Ogunsheye, has been a trailblazer in many respects. I have personally looked up to her and a lot of womenfolk have always looked up to her.

“Today, some gender activists talk about breaking the glass ceiling. Mama has been virtually breaking the glass ceiling all her life and by the event of today, is still breaking the glass ceiling.

“As is to be expected, as an academic, she has quite several publications to her credit as books, articles in academic journals, etc. Since her retirement, she has continued to render meritorious services to the society. She is a member of the Board of Directors of Senior Citizens Care Foundation and is a certified Christian counsellor.

“Today, by this publication, she has decided to contribute enduringly to our African cultural heritage by leaving a legacy for future generations. She has gifted some of her collections to the Obasanjo Public Library, Otta, as well as the National Museum in Ibadan. Without a doubt, she is an expert on Aso Oke.”

In his presentation, Professor Owoeye said he had in his academic sojourn been privileged to present several books, but the book, Aso Oke by Ogunsheye, stands tall as it is one with a constellation of artistic, academic, historical and celestial pedigree.

Also speaking, Oba Abolarin said: “We are a people who don’t always appreciate who we are and what we are endowed with. Recalled how late sage Obafemi Awolowo 1929 challenged his students at that time to always appreciate our endorsements. Until we begin to appreciate who we are and are pleased with what we have, we may not make much progress as a people”, Abolarin affirmed.

In his welcome address, the publisher, Dr Mosuro stated that he initially rejected a book the author wanted him to market because it was not up to date and match the enthusiasm she was trying to convey.

“When Professor Adetowun Ogunsheye came to see me, she had a book in hand to share with me. She wanted us to market the book. I rejected the assignment because I did not think the book was up to date, and I equally did not think it matched the passion and enthusiasm that she tried to convey. I feared I may have been too hard on her, instead she revealed the scholar in her and accepted my criticisms.

“We, therefore, set out to do a new book from what she brought to me and the result is the book we are presenting this afternoon. At that first meeting, I also envisioned a presentation like no other, a celebration of her, filled with joy and excitement, and marked with scholarship. Covid-19 made the future foggy and she wondered if she would be alive to see it happen.”

