By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senatorial candidate in Ogun Central, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, on Monday, paid a condolence visit to the family of late Happiness Odeh, the slain student of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, MAPOLY.

Happiness was a 100 level student of Mass Communication who recently won Miss MAPOLY beauty pageant. She was reportedly kidnapped last week on her way to a movie location in Ipara, raped and murdered.

Returning from a foreign trip in the early hours of Monday, Aderinokun made the Odeh’s family house in Abeokuta, his first stop where he met the parents of the young girl.

The senatorial candidate described the killing of the aspiring beauty queen and movie star as cruel and charged the government to tackle the alarming rate of insecurity in Ogun State and Nigeria.

“I was moved deeply upon hearing the news of Happiness’ death because she is a young girl pursuing her education and also trying to add additional skills to her life through beauty pageant and movie making.

“This is not the first kidnapping case we are getting in Ogun State. This government need to do better in making our state safe for everyone. I’m really sorry for your loss and I pray God comfort you and the rest of the family”, Aderinokun sympathized.

He however, assured the grieving family of his support in every capacity.

