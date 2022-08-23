The Ogun state governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has assured the senior citizens of the state who have retired from active service that his government will look into their welfare.

He made this known yesterday at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, the state capital, while meeting with the state Assembly candidates of the party in preparation for the forthcoming general election.

Comrade Oguntoyinbo said the retirees who have put the best of their life and time into the development of the state should not be treated like an object to be used and dumped.

He promised a better welfare package for them and prompt payment of their retirement benefits.

Ajadi also vowed to increase the salaries of workers in the state. He described the workers as the backbone of the state’s economy and vowed to protect their interests.

Ajadi, however, called on the good people of Ogun state to vote for him as the governor of the state.

He also sought support for all NNPP candidates. According to Ajadi, Nigerians will experience true democracy with the emergence of NNPP in 2023.

