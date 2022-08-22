By James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, said the Gateway Agro Cargo Airport, Ilishan Remo, will run commercial flights when completed.

This came as authorities of the Nigerian Air force, NAF, and the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, have indicated an interest in establishing their operational bases at the airport.

Governor Abiodun said this at an interactive meeting with leaders of Community Development Councils and Associations in all the 20 local government areas, held in his office at Oke-Mosan Abeokuta.

The governor disclosed that some airlines have shown interest in operating commercial flights at the airport, which will boost the economy of the state.

His words: “Work is ongoing at our Cargo Airport at Ilisan-Remo. I want to inform you that Nigerian Air Force and the Nigeria Customs Service have written to me that they would like to have their operational bases at the airport when it is ready.

“Not only that, but some commercial airlines operating in the country have also shown interest in the airport. That means by the grace of God, when the airport starts operations this December, people in Ogun State will have the opportunity to board their flights from there to anywhere they want to go rather than going to Lagos.”

On his plans to further open up the state for more investment and social activities, the governor said: “Our mission was to provide a focused government and this was informed by our geographical location. We have a border with the biggest economy in Nigeria and the fifth largest in Africa and an international border with the Benin Republic. We encourage investors to come in and invest in our State and in so doing create employment opportunities for our youths.

“We also resolved to complete all uncompleted projects that will add economic value to the lives of our people. As I speak, we have constructed at least a road in all the 20 local government areas. We have rehabilitated schools and provided them with furniture so that they can keep bringing out the best quality of education the state is known for.”

