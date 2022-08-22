.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has felicitated with the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III on the occasion of the monarch’s first anniversary of ascension to the throne.



The traditional ruler is the 21st king to mount the great throne of the Iwere nation.



In a goodwill message to mark the anniversary, Macaulay congratulated the king, noting that though it was just the first celebration, his ascension has ushered in peace and hope to the kingdom.



According to him, since mounting the exalted throne, Ogiame Atuwatse III has been able to rally the Iwere people together in unity thereby ensuring peace and growth in the kingdom and the Warri axis.

He also affirmed that the royal father has been involved in useful networking and linkages, promoting good neighbourliness and cordiality across Nigeria.



“Ogiame Atuwatse III is a source of inspiration and hope; a beacon of peace and growth not just to the Warri kingdom but also to the entire State.



“Ogiame Atuwatse III youthful mien notwithstanding, His Majesty has exhibited rare wisdom and maturity; bringing charm and candor to the revered stool. This has raised hope of a brighter future for the people.



He prayed to God Almighty to keep him in divine health and long life as well as fruitful reign; wishing the traditional ruler many happy returns of the coronation anniversary on the throne.



RELATED NEWS