The people of Ogbe-ijoh Warri kingdom in Warri South and Warri Southwest LGAs held their Ewein Congress. The Ewien Congress is a gathering of delegates from all the zones that make up the kingdom, and it is endowed with enormous powers to direct the pace of the kingdom. It is expected to be conducted at least twice a year in the Ewein house in Ogbe-ijoh town, the kingdom’s ancestral seat.

In his opening speech, the chairman of the Congress, who doubles as the Ogbe-ijoh Warri kingdom governing council, Chief Okiri, said, ” It gives me joy to welcome you all on behalf of the Governing Council of Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom to this epoch-making Ewein Congress. It gives me greater joy because this Congress allows us to do an overview of our strengths and weaknesses for stocktaking that will lead to building a vibrant kingdom.

However, we all know the enormity of the task of moving our great kingdom forward We’ve been able to show that we’re doing our jobs according to the Constitution of the Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom 2015 (as amended). ”

Chief Okiri went on to say, “We have made landmark successes in some areas where we were lagging, and in other areas, we have made significant progress towards getting it right for our dear kingdom. He highlighted some of the achievements of his government as

1. Scholarship: To support progressive education in the kingdom.

2. Employment: His administration has provided employment opportunities, adhoc job opportunities, and a few other contract job opportunities for sons and daughters of the kingdom. He went further to appreciate the sons and daughters that have been working tirelessly for the growth of the kingdom.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to everyone in a position of authority in our kingdom and implore you not to get tired of doing what it takes to advance our kingdom no matter how difficult the going may get.”

The Audit Committee and the Reconciliation Committee are also established by Congress. The high point of the Congress was the motion for a vote of confidence in the Ogbe-ijoh Warri Kingdom Governing Council. The motion was moved by Pst. Arex Akemotubo.

In his motion, he thanked the chairman of the council, Chief Victor Okiri, for his pragmatic and unbiased leadership and said that since he came on board, a lot of positive changes have started happening in the kingdom, and the reason for the motion is to further spur them on to do more as the kingdom is happy with him and his executive. While seconding the motion for a vote of confidence, Mr. James Etimadimene agreed with Mr. Arex Akemotubo and seconded the motion that was adopted by all members of the Ewein congress.

