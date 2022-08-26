.

By Isiaka & Augustine Ojei

According to William Shakespeare in one of his classic works: “As You Like It.:“Life is a stage and every man an actor having his entrance (role) and exit”.

Alhaji Abdulazeez Okonkwo Nkemchor Ojei, whose earlier Catholic baptismal name was Michael, and Christopher at confirmation, who passed on at 98 years, was the Izana -Okwukwuade of Issele-Azagba, Aniocha North Council of Delta State.

It is beyond doubts that he played significant roles in the development of the community as well as in the consolidation of lslam in the entire Delta North Senatorial District(Delta Igbo) and beyond.

Alhaji Lasisi was born in 1924 to the family of the late Izana, Ojei Okwuadiezo Nwa Ogwu-Mozia.

His mother was the late Nnea Aka’odafi Ayanwa-ékwuki Ojei (nee UwanduluUwandulu), whose uncle and godfather(‘chi’) was Odobukwu Nwanne through whom Christianity was introduced by the Church Missionary Society (CMS) in Issele-Azagba in 1912

Young Michael Ojei as he was called at that time, had his early education at Saints Peter & Paul Roman Catholic School, Issele-Azagba between 1930s and 40s.

On completion of his early education, he was handed over for further training to his paternal uncle, Pa Simon Abomujo Idabor, a police officer who took him to Jos in then Northern Region in 1940. It was during his stay in Jos that he came in close contact with Islamic religion, a faith he later embraced and practised.

He was initially called Muhammed, but later became Alhaji Abdulazeez after his first visit to Mecca in 1960.

Later, he became an Islamic cleric (a Mukada as he loved to be called). He was the first person of Western Igbo extraction (Anioma/Delta North) to embrace Islam. As an Islamic cleric/scholar, he promoted Islamic evangelism not only in parts of the then Mid-West ,but also in other parts of Nigeria, including Onitsha, were he lived for years under the tutelage of his Muslim god father and master, Alhaji Musa Usmanwho lived on Bida Road , Onitsha. His other associates were the late Alhaji Tijani Akubue of Owerri, Imo State, and Alhaji Suleiman Onyeama of Enugu who passed on in Mecca many years ago while on pilgrimage to the holy land.

A metaphysician of great repute, his reputation cut across both the eastern and western parts of the River Niger.

He was a bridge builder and established ties in almost every community in Aniocha, Oshimili, Ika and Onitsha areas.

In 1962, Alhaji Lasisi Ojei drew the creme de la crème of Nigeria Muslim community to the foundation laying ceremony of a mosque and an lslamic centre situated in a one square pole radius- a piece of land earlier granted the mission by Issele-Azagba community.

The site was at Abu-ogodo, the present day location of Issele-Azagba market, most part of which was then evil forest (Ajo-ofia).

However, Lasisi’s parents were not comfortable with what they termed a Greek gift to their son.

This was because then, according to traditional belief, doing anything in an evil forest signified evil omen, a call to early death.

Alhaji Lasisi contributed immensely to the opening of that area which was hitherto avoided by indigenes and strangers alike.

It is also note worthy that the foundation laying ceremony drew to Issele-Azagba eminent personalities, such as the then Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom(UK), Alhaji Abdul’Raman Okene.

Others were Alhaji Ja Usman,who hailed from Agbede near Auchi in Edo State, and the Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Nigeria, now late Alhaji Babatunde Jose, then Managing Director of Daily times Newspapers and Prof Babs Fafunwa, a renowned educationist and later the Federal Minister of Education; Cable Point Asaba- based Alhaji Aairu.

At that time, there were only few modern houses in Issele-Azagba and very few hotels in Asaba, the only urban town in the area. The august visitors were therefore, hosted by Lasisi’s Uncle, Pa Fabian Osa-Afiana (MBE),whose house was benefiting enough in the community.

During the event, some notable persons in the community and environs were converted to Islam. Among them were, Messrs John Okocha of Idumu-Agu, Owugo Onwuyali, Nwaesekwe Ugboh, John ‘Eyemeye. Nwajei, Mofu Egwuyenga of Azagba Ogwashi, Kuku Nwasiwe of Ogbe-Onicha and some others. That period was an interesting and glorious time for the new religion in Issele-Azagba.

Remarkably, Lasisi’s evangelism took him to places such as Osogbo, Ilesa and Ibadan.

For instance, in the early 70s, he returned to Issele-Azagba with a young boy, Yinusa from Ilesha (Western Nigeria) who was handed over to him to undergo Islamic education.

Interestingly also, some Islamic scholars visited him in January 2020 from Ilesha with their leader, who said that he saw Alhaji Lasisi last in 1973. They made a stop over to visit the Islamic community in Cable Point, Asaba on their way to Owerri for a ceremony.

In the same vein, as a man born into a truly African society, Alhaji Lasisi in January 1972 became a member of the Onotu elite society.

His elevation was later climaxed with his installation as the Izana-Okwuwuade in December 2018.

Alhaji Lasisi until his passage, was also the Okpala-bisi of Ogwu-na-diagbor, a position he held after the passage of late Pa Ekwufe of Umu-Ojeagu, Ikem Issele-Azagba.

During Alhaji’s time as the Ogene (Diokpa) Ogwu-a- diagbor, interest in administrative hierarchical enablement through Ichi-Nmo/Ichi-Ipala witnessed visible improvement as over 100 people became elevated to that prestigious class. Alhaji Lasisi insisted and supported some traditional reforms in the community.

For example,he ensured that the principle of non-initiation of a grandson into the Ichi-Nmo while the grandfather is still alive was sustained. Alhaji Ojei equally contributed largely towards the upliftment of Issele-Azagba. In those days beef as a consumable, was not available in Issele-Azagba market. Alhaji Ojei brought the first set of butchers to the community, thereby making beef available in the community and its environs.

As the patriarch of Umu-Ngelonye, Umu-ubo and Umu-ngbor he was a rallying point to all the descendants of this lineage. He credibly handled that position with dignity and honour.

Alhaji Ojei is survived by two wives, many children, grand children and great grand children.

May Allah in His infinite mercy grant his soul peaceful repose.

*Alhaji Isiaka Ojei, lawyer and Chief A. A Ojei, chartered accountant, both wrote in from Issele-Azagba, Aniocha North Council, Delta State.

