Columnist, Sam Omatseye, has raised concerns over alleged death threats he is receiving from supporters of the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

This is coming on the heels of his latest article published in The Nation newspapers, titled ‘Obi-tuary’.

In the column, Omatseye depicted Obi as a shelter for miscreants, saying, “Obi has turned out to be an excuse for even closet Biafrans to betray open emotions about Biafra without being accused of it. This includes intellectuals who did not show mercy to him while he reigned in Anambra as a pharisaic chief executive. It is like wearing a colour beneath another colour. Obi has become a shelter for both miscreants and activists of the crowd.”

The article, which is now a subject of intense debate on social micro-blogging website, Twitter has spurred sharp criticism against the author from Obi’s supporters.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Omatseye, alleged that Obi’s supporters are threatening his life.

He said if anything happens to him, the LP presidential candidate should be held responsible.

“Mr. Peter Obi, call your supporters to order. They are calling and issuing death threats. If anything happens to me, you will be held responsible!,” he tweeted.

