John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has appealed to Nigerians in diaspora to join him and his team in the quest to redeem the nation from the precipice.

He also appealed to them to increase their participation in actions aimed at rebuilding the country’s battered economy.

This was contained in a statement signed and made public by the Obi-Datti media office, in Abuja, on Friday.

The media office explained that Obi‘s one-week-long foreign trip to engage the international community on the need to join him in building a new Nigeria.

It also noted that Obi will during the trip, be engaged in delivering a series of lectures as well as hold meetings with different strata of the society and also learn from the diaspora.

The statement read in part, “the diasporas are critical to the future of moving Nigeria forward” adding that he intends to make such consultations abroad regularly in the course of the campaigns.

“Obi’s messages ahead of 2023 resonates with Nigerians especially youths who are turning it into a political movement and it has attracted the attention of Nigerians and indeed Africans in Diaspora who wants to share in his vision and invited him to come over for various conferences, meetings and interviews.

“He had soon after his emergence as the party’s flag bearer commenced consultations with various segments of Nigeria community preparatory to the National campaigns.

“Obi is excited about the trip saying he is anxious because the diaspora who are leaving in a good system have a lot to impact for the challenges ahead.

“I need to tap into their brains on the task ahead, they are all as anxious as all of us for a better Nigeria in our life time, I am excited to meet them all.”

The Presidential Candidate further said for effectiveness and urgent results, all Nigerians must be involved and be carried along.

“For this mission to be effective and result oriented, all hands must be on deck.

According to the itinerary of the visit released by the Obi-Datti media office, the first arm of this tour will take him to Europe, Canada and America where he will feature at conferences, town hall meetings, media interviews and deliver lectures.

The breakdown, Obi will be in Canada for a Town Hall meeting to discuss “Positive Impact of Nigeria’s Diaspora on our Country’s Growth and Development”, interface with international Journalist Ademola Fayehun and as well deliver a lecture over a Dinner on the “Role of Nigeria’s Diaspora in Civic Leadership in the Country” in California.

He will also deliver another Dinner lecture on “Active Engagement by Nigerians’ Diaspora for Civic Leadership “in Texas just as he will be speaking on “Rebuilding Nigeria is a collective Responsibility” in Texas after which he will attend a Town Hall meeting in North Carolina” Role of an Active Diaspora in Nigeria’s Economic Development”.

The LP Candidate will in US capital Washington DC, attend an Economic Roundtable with the US Chamber of Commerce and as well be a guest at a Town Hall meeting at Howard University School of Business and attend a Dinner reception later at Swahili Village.

He will also deliver a breakfast lecture to some audience at Mayflower Hotel in Washington DC and be at an Atlanta Town Hall Meeting to speak on theme “Rebuilding Nigeria’s Economy”.

Obi, according to the statement will also hold a breakfast and media chat with CNN Zane Asher before going for a Town Hall meeting in New York, USA on “Afro Economic and Government Policy: A Conversation with Obi.

The office equally said, “It is envisaged that the tour will help mobilize Nigerians in diaspora to be on the same page with rest of Nigerians at home in this great mission of rescuing our dear country”.

The office urged all Nigerian to continue to remain “Obidient” and focused on the task of taking back the country from the old political order.

