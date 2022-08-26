The Obi-Datti media office has been inundated with calls from numerous members of the Obidient family seeking to know and to follow the itinerary of the Presidential candidate’s one week tour of some foreign countries.

The Labour Party Candidate, Peter Obi’s tour is a response to numerous invitations from Nigerians in Diaspora who are seeking to make their own contributions to the mission of rebuilding the country.

Obi who believes very strongly that Diasporas are critical to the future of moving Nigeria forward said he intends to make such consultations abroad regularly in the course of the campaigns.

Obi’s messages ahead of 2023 which resonates with Nigerians especially youths who are turning it into a political movement has attracted the attention of Nigerians and indeed Africans in Diaspora who wants to share in his vision and invited him to come over for various conferences, meetings and interviews.

He had soon after his emergence as the party’s flag bearer commenced consultations with various segments of Nigeria community preparatory to the National campaigns.

Obi who is excited about the trip said he is anxious because Diasporas who are leaving in a good system have a lot to impact for the challenges ahead.



“I need to tap their brains on the task ahead, they are all as anxious as all of us for a better Nigeria in our life time, I am excited to meet them all”

The Presidential Candidate remarked that for effectiveness and urgent results, all Nigerians must be involved and be carried along.



“For this mission to be effective and result oriented, all hands must be on deck”

The first arm of this tour which takes Obi to Europe, Canada and America will feature conferences, town hall meetings, media interviews and lectures.

According to the breakdown, on Sunday August 28 Obi will be in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for a Town Hall meeting to discuss “ Postive Impact of Nigeria’s Diaspora on our Country’s Growth and Development”

On Monday August 29; 2022 he is Los Angeles, California, USA for media interface with international Journalists, Ademola Fayehun, same day he delivers lecture over a Dinner on the “Role of Nigeria’s Diaspora innCivic Leadership in the Country”

On Tuesday August 30, 2022, Obi is in Texas USA for another Dinner lecture on “ Active Engagement by Nigerians’s Diaspora for Civic Leadership “

On Wednesday August 31, 2022, he holds media interface with USAAfrica Interview, same day he holds a breakfast meeting with some select Leaders to discuss theme “Rebuilding Nigeria is a collective Responsibility”

READ ALSO:







This day also he holds a Town Hall meeting in North Carolina”Role of an Active Diaspora in Nigeria’s Economic Development”

On Thursday September 01 2022, the Candidate is in US capital Washington DC for an Economic Roundtable with the US Chamber of Commerce; the same day he holds Town Hall meeting at Howard University School of Business and Dinner reception later at Swahili Village.

On Friday September 02, 2022, he delivers a breakfast lecture to some audience at Mayflower Hotel in Washington DC and goes to Atlanta same day for a Town Hall Meeting on theme “ Rebuilding Nigeria’s Economy”

By Saturday September 03 Obi will hold breakfast and media chat with CNN Zane Asher

And on Sunday September 04 he holds his las Town Hall meeting in New York, USA on “ Afro Economic and Government Policy: A Conversation with Obi.

It’s envisaged that the tour will help mobilize Nigerians in diaspora to be on the same page with rest of Nigerians at home in this great mission of rescuing our dear country.

Always remain Obidient and focused for a new Nigeria.