By David Royal

Renowned businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana graced Mercy Chinwo’s wedding last Saturday.

Vanguard reports that Mercy Chinwo who traditionally tied the knot with her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa on August 12th, Friday, also had her church wedding on Saturday, August 13th.

READ ALSO:

Obi Cubana who attended the most talked about wedding in town with his friends made money rain as the gospel singer and her husband rocked the dance floor.

Videos on social media show the moment Obi Cubana rained stashes of cash on Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa as they all danced during the ceremony.

Watch video of the moment Obi Cubana, his wife, and friends sprayed money randomly:

Obi Cubana poses with singer, Banky W who was the best man of Mercy’s husband

Recall that Cubana Chiefpriest had also announced that he will be attending Mercy Chinwo’s wedding, however, it seems he missed it as he’s been quiet about the event.