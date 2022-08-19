By Esther Onyegbula

The peaceful community of Erebe town, Omu-Ijebu, Odogbolu, Ogun State, is presently under threat following alleged land grabbing activities of some hoodlums terrorizing the community.

The traditional ruler of the community, Oba Adeoriyomi Oyebo (arpa) (Demoyebo111), in a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Lagos State Police Commissioner, and his Ogun State counterpart, alleged that thugs have threatened to “maim and kill” some Chinese investors working on a large farm in the community.

The petition dated August 3, 2022, titled “Assault, threat to life, malicious and willful damage of property, conduct in breach of public peace written by Laolu Owolabi, counsel to the monarch, he stated that the monarch went into a joint venture with the Chinese investors to establish a “large scale agricultural farming and marketing of farm produce with special focus on foreign fruits.”

“To achieve the purpose, the monarch, seven years ago, reportedly acquired a vast portion of land from Amos Keku Family of Ogodo village, Erebe Town, Omu-Ijebu in Odogbolu Local Government in Ogun State, and later planted “cash crops and foreign fruits worth several millions of Naira on the said land and have been cultivating same peacefully.”

However, according to the petition, trouble began on Friday, 29th July 2022 “when some people (names withheld) invaded the farmland with over 50 armed thugs wielding cutlasses, guns, machetes, cudgels, and other dangerous weapons..

“They proceeded to assault the staff of our clients and his Chinese sponsors and investors, destroyed the plant cash crops and foreign fruits on the said land and forcefully drove them out of the land, with threats to maim and kill them if they ever return to the land or their produce.”

“The suspects who claim to be the Oba elect preceded to the land with armed thugs, smoking weeds and permanently took control of the land. They have continued to threaten our client and his staff from coming unto the land and constitute a breach of public peace,” the petition stated.

The monarch, therefore, called on the police to come to their rescue and urged them to ‘ investigate this blatant breach and use of armed and unjustified force to perpetuate injustice and overreach good order and the law.

Another indigene of the community, Olu Erebe, Dr.Segun Lawal, had, on behalf of the community, also written a similar petition to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos over the invasion of their community by land grabbers.

In his petition titled, “Invasion of land by land grabbers at Erebe Via Omu’, Engr. Lawal stated that “on August 8, 2022, about 50 hoodlums and land grabbers entered Erebe community with cudgels, guns, and cutlasses and said they are the owners of Erebe and had come to take over Erebe’

