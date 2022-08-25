By Gabriel Enogholase

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has mourned the passing of HRH Edun Agharese Akenzua, the Enogie of Obazuwa-Iko, who passed at the age of 87 years.

He was the pioneering Editor of the Nigerian Observer Newspaper, when it was established by the government of late Brig-General Samuel Ogbemudia in 1968.

In a statement in Benin City, yesterday, the governor said: “A royalty per excellence, Enogie Akenzua was an inimitable blue blood, filled with wisdom, wit and courage. He loomed large and lived a life dedicated to upholding truth, Benin values and promoting communal integration.

“Enogie Akenzua lived an illustrious life as one of Nigeria’s brightest journalists, a walking library of sorts, who provided unparalleled insight on Benin history, provided incisive and convincing explanations on thorny issues that confounded many about the kingdom and the Nigerian nation.

“A fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, he was cerebral in his engagements, deploying his deep knowledge and wisdom in conversations about Nigeria’s past, present and future.”

The governor noted that during Enogie Akenzua’s reign, Obazuwa dukedom recorded unprecedented growth and development as it attracted new investments while existing investors grew their assets owing to the duke’s open mindedness and welcoming mien.

Obaseki said: “He was respected by his subjects, who sought wise counsel from him, even as he was involved in many noble causes and made immense contributions to the campaign for the return of stolen Benin artefacts.

“Enogie Akenzua will be remembered for his commitment to the truth, uncommon candor, love for his people and dedication to the restoration of the dignity of man.

“I commiserate with the Benin Royal family, the people of Obazuwa-Iko dukedom and associates of Enogie Akenzua, and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss.”

