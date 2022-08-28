By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that his romance with some Presidential candidates and Political Parties is not an indication that he has a preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 elections but that he rather has a national Agenda.

He said as an Elder Statesman, he has no annointed presidential candidate or a preferred Political Party but an Agenda for the country.

He made this known in Minna, Niger state after having separate closed door meetings with former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar at their uphill residents, Minna on Sunday.

“I don’t have a special candidate for the 2023 presidential election but rather, I have a National Agenda,” he declared.

Chief Obasanjo had at different fora had consultations with Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other prominent Nigerians from different Political Parties.

Chief Obasanjo who arrived in a Black Jeep with plate Number Kaduna DKA 621FQ at exactly 12.30pm on Sunday drove straight first to General Abdulsalami’s residence where they had a closed door meeting for about 30 minutes.

Answering questions from Journalists after meeting General Abubakar, Obasanjo said he had come to visit his “brother”.

“I have come to see my brother who was indisposed and when he was abroad I had wanted to visit him but unfortunately, I missed him because the day I arrived in London to visit him was the day he left.

“So I said since I could not see him in London, I will come to see him in Nigeria and so, that is what I have come to do.

“He is special in a way and he was indisposed, so I had to come and see him. If there is anybody again who is special and indisposed that I have to see, I will see him. I am still strong enough”, Obasanjo remarked.

General Abdulsalami with his wife Justice Fati Abubakar after the meeting led Chief Obasanjo to his car at exactly 1.13pm.

The former President immediately drove to General Ibrahim Babangida’s residence too where they also had another closed door meeting.

