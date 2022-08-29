By Ozioruva Aliu

APPARENTLY worried by raging supremacy battle in the O’odua Peoples Congress, OPC, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II has promised to wade into factional crisis rocking the group by collaborating with other relevant stakeholders.

The decision of the Oba came after the factional leadership of the group led by Otunba Wasiu Afolabi and Prince Oshibite Oodua paid him courtesy visits, laying claim to the leadership of the group.

According to the monarch, the social cultural roles of OPC cannot be over emphasized and as such, the two factions must be reunited to achieve the purpose the organisation stands for.

He said the palace would involve relevant stakeholders and top Yoruba royal fathers, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, to amicably bring the two factions to a roundtable.

He maintained that the Benin throne was concerned with “peace and unity for greater development of Edo State and the country at large.”

Osibote said: “We are your subjects and your sons. There is nothing that we can do without Benin, as far as Oodua is concerned. We are from here (Benin Kingdom) and Ile-Ife in Osun State are very important to the organisation. Without this, we cannot move forward.”

Also speaking, Afolabi, who gave a background of how OPC began a few years ago, said: “I really appreciate your comments. We will call the few people that are outside together. We are really glad for your goodwill.

“Next time, we will be here as you have directed. We will make sure that we reach out to all aggrieved members and those who still harbour grudges.”

