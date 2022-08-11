.

…as 13 abscond, 9 get extension

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Thursday called on Corps members not to tarnish the name and image of NYSC and their families as they conclude their service year and join the Labour market.

The State Coordinator, NYSC Ebonyi State, Mrs. Bamai Mercy stated this during the passing out of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ stream II Corps members at the headquarters of Abakaliki Local Government Area, Ebonyi State.

The NYSC boss encouraged the Corps members to utilize the skills they must have acquired during their trainings to become self-employed and financially independent as white collar jobs were no longer in existence in the country.

She further advised them to be disciplined and good Ambassadors of NYSC stressing that “If you must make headway in life, you must be disciplined.”

She said: “After your service year, you will now be on your own. NYSC is in collaboration with some Agencies that will assist you with loans. If you don’t know what to do come back to us and we will help you.

“We are always glad that you are doing well even after the service. If you have issues ask questions. We have NYSC in the 774 LGAs; go there and ask questions. If you need money to start up business go back to the NYSC.

“Don’t be a burden to your parents. NYSC will be glad that you are doing well. Don’t tarnish the name of your family and the Corps. We make youths to acquire skills that enable them succeed in life.

“Few jobs are being sort after by millions of Nigerians. Thank you for serving your fatherland. Go out there and be good Ambassadors. Do well wherever you find yourself. Thank you for being disciplined.”

Vanguard gathered that 13 Corps members absconded, while 9 got extension of service as 428 Corps members from the State concluded their year of service in Ebonyi State.

