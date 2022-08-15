By Emmanuel Okogba

Darwin Nunez got sent off in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday for a headbutt offence after being shoved in the back by defender Joachim Andersen.

The Uruguayan was making his Premier League home debut but it ended in the most unwanted fashion – failing to score and taking an early shower.

After an opening 30 minutes dominated by the hosts, Palace pounced from a counter-attack that was completed by Wilfried Zaha’s clinical finish.

The Reds drew level courtesy of a sumptuous Luis Diaz run and strike.

Jürgen Klopp’s team continued to press for a winner despite their personnel deficit but had to settle for a point for the second successive game.

