By Bose Adelaja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Zone A Command, Lagos, has ordered its Lagos State Commandant, Eweka Okoro to deploy his personnel to embark on 24 hours surveillance of the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI), of the Zone.

NSCDC Zonal Commander, Zone A, Lagos, Olasupo Solomon, PhD, who gave the charge on Wednesday, also extended the survellance to other operational commanders in the zone.

Olasupo expressly gave the charge while addressing journalists at the Zonal Command Headquarters, Obalende, Lagos, saying this is necessary in order to secure all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure comprising custodial centres, telecommunications and electrical installations, railway stations, oil pipelines, schools, hospitals and others.

According to him, the order is in line with the Corps mandates to rejig, revamp, reposition and re-invigorate the Corps, towards maintaining 24 hours surveillance over infrastructure, sites, and projects for the Federal, State, and Local Government as pronounced in the Nigeria Constitution.

“The Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, PhD, has instructed all management staff and heads of all NSCDC formations, across the nation to sit up and confront the criminally-minded persons in the society, with renewed vigour and determination, especially in Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria.

“In a bid to achieving this, the CG enjoined all personnel on and off various beats to re – align and revamp their operational procedures and tactics with the prevalent risks and crisis management priorities of the country.

“We can as well achieve much more, by recognizing the existential threats to mutual humanitarian, public safety and security objectives strategically, shared between the NSCDC, and other sister security agencies across the federation.”

The ACG stated that Lagos has remained one of the most secured states in Nigeria, because the Executive Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been able to mobilise and coordinate inter- agency security collaboration effectively, in the State.

