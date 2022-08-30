The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected vandals, Waheed Ganiyu and Mojeed Afolabi, for allegedly removing some rail tracks in Kwara.

Mr Ayeni Olasunkanmi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the NSCDC, Kwara Command, told newsmen in Ilorin on Tuesday that they were nabbed on Aug. 26.

Olasunkanmi expressed dismay that while government was trying to put the rail systems into use to ensure that transportation system in Nigeria moved to the next level, some wicked people were frustrating the efforts.

“There are some criminals who do not believe in this vision and are hell-bent on making all efforts of the Federal Government futile.

“We are on guard to ensure these criminals, who want to make Nigeria uncomfortable, are being brought to book,” he said.

The spokesman said the suspects were arrested while vandalising rail tracks along Ogbondoroko, Asa Local Government Area of the state.

He further said that the suspects made useful confessional statements about the crime they committed.

Ayeni also paraded one suspected burglar, Shehu Nurudeen, and his two accomplices; Abdulwahab Mustapha and one Isaiah.

He said that the burglar broke into a house at Wara, Lubcon Area, Ilorin West Local Government Area, and stole a laptop, wristwatch and phones.

The PRO urged Nigerians to always furnish security agencies with timely and adequate information to prevent crime in the society.

He said it was disheartening and becoming worrisome how otherwise energetic youths were taking to crime.

