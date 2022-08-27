Rugby

By Otu Nkpoidet

All is now set for the 2022 Nigerian Rugby League Season as two teams are billed to play in the finals to determine the winner of the entire season.

Winner of the Southern Conference League Lagos Haven are looking forward to play winner Northern Conference League, Kano Lions.

Kano lions have defeated Lagos haven twice at this grand final as both team are billed to play again at the KC college ground Lagos on Sunday 28th 2021.

Speaking with the Lagos Haven Coach, Samson Okeowo noted the grand final will be a tough one.

‘’the Grand final between Lagos Haven and Kano Lions is going to be tough because the 2 sides are very good. Having being defeated twice at this stage, we are going to take our chances to win and be the grand champions for this season.’’

As regard the MEA CUP, ‘’the MEA CUP in Ghana 2022 is going to be an easy win for us to world Cup qualifier in France 2025. Nigeria is going to Ghana to defend the cup title race as the champions of MEA CUP. As the National Assistance Coach, I am confident that Nigeria will retain the championship’’. He said

Speaking with the captain of Kano lions, Nuhu Ibrahim, he stated ‘’ to be honest no one want to lose when you come this far, for me we are coming down to Lagos with my team to retain our title and championships position, you know everyone need to win, but you know the game has its nature, sometimes you win sometimes you lose, that’s the beauty of the game.

‘’ As the MEA championship we would like to play as good as we played in 2019 because now most of the players understand the laws of the game and that’s quite alright.

‘’We are going to Ghana to win and we have to bring our self’s together as players thereby having more training camp so that we get to know ourselves better. Also qualifying for the world cup 2025 will be a massive achievement for the nation’’.

