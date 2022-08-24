By Efosa Taiwo

Tennis star, Novak Djokovic will not play at the US Open slated to commence on Monday, August 29th, according to the official website of the player.

It will be recalled that the Serbian also missed the Australia Open, ATP Masters 1000 and the Cincinnati Open this year.

The 21-time grand slam winner’s refusal to vaccinate against COVID-19 is cited as the reason he would be missing out from the tournament.

The U.S Center for Disease Control and Prevention had announced that for a non-US citizen to travel by air to its country, they must “show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The website of the player reads, “There are no events on the agenda at the moment.”

Djokovic’s absence from the competition would mean that he would have to wait till next year to surpass the most Grand Slam title won currently being held by Rafael Nadal with 22 who would be seeking to make it 23 in New York.

