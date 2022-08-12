.

-Says unclaimed PVC a potential vote lose

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As the world marks the International Youth Day (IYD), the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Northwest Youths wing has commended Nigerian youth for their exceptional performance at the national and international level in many fields such as sports, education entertainment.

They said that the giant strides acheived by the youth as well as the world records broken by them showed that the country is in the right footing, and called on the youth from the Northwest zone to exercise their civic duties by collecting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The group said that an unclaimed PVC is a potential vote lose.

In a statement by the APC Northwest youth leader, Hon. Abdulhamid Umar Muhammad, he described youth participation and mobilization as necessary tools for the overall development of the country.

He said unarguablely, the youth have started well with regards to excercising their civic rights and they should not rest on their oars, as about 8.78 million out of the 12.29 million completed registrations were done by the youth between the age range of 18 to 34.

According to Hon. Muhammad, “APC Northwest Zone Youth Wing salutes all Nigerian youth for the tremendous success recorded at the national and international levels in sports, education, entertainment and technology . The giant strides and world records broken by Nigerian youth shows that the country is in the right footing.”

“Sequel to the preparation for the forthcoming 2023 general election, APC Northwest is calling all Nigerians, particularly the youth to collect their PVCs.”

“From our own end, having recognized the importance of youth in national building, APC youth leaders from the seven northwestern states, immediately swung into action by educating the youth on registration for the Permanent Voters Card (PVC)and much success was recorded. The northwest topped the list of most CVR in the just concluded registration exercise with over 24 million registered voters in total and about 2 million newly registered voters.”

“Already, there are some PVCs ready before now and unclaimed, we equally urge people to visit INEC offices where they registered and collect them. The remaining will be ready for collection by October. Therefore, we are calling on all Nigerians, particularly the youth, youth who accounted for 71.4% of the completed registration in the CVR, to ensure the collection of their PVCs.”

” About 8.78 million out of the 12.29 million completed registrations were done by the youth between the age range of 18 to 34. Unarguablely, the youth have started well in this regard and they should not rest on their oars. Unclaimed PVC is a potential vote lose.”

“We all believe that youth participation and mobilization are necessary tools for the overall development of the country. While it is necessary for our youth to liaise with elders, we equally understand that, our fate is in our hands. As such, we must redouble our efforts toward effective political inclusion.”

“All state youth leaders from the zone are advised to work assiduously with the party leadership, youth associations, governments, public and organized private sectors, civil society groups and other stakeholders, to enhance youth participation in politics, by ensuring that registered voters obtain their PVC.”

“We all appreciate the role of the electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the media, civil society groups, youth associations and our great party in mobilizing Nigerians for improved participation of voter registration exercise across the country.”

RELATED NEWS