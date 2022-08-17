.

– Says ADC will address ethno-religious division

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, chieftains of the African Democratic Congress,ADC, have urged party faithful from the Northwest region to mobilize support and ensure victory for the party so that Nigeria will be on the path of peace and development.

Hundreds of ADC members from states in the Northwest region have converged on Arewa House on Wednesday where they promised to go from house to house to.ensure victory for the party in 2023.

“Nigerians all understand that a combination of past abuses and mismanagement of the economy and the collapse of oversight mechanisms and sabotage of oil and gas facilities have created a most challenging environment for the management of the nation’s limitations around security and the economy,” the Director General of the Campaign Council of the ADC, AbdulAzeez Suleiman has said.

Speaking at the launch of the North-West chapter of the party’s Unity, Peace and Development Lecture Series at Arewa House, AbdulAzeez explained that “all over Nigeria today, hunger is stalking millions of homes, inflation is making life difficult by the day, people are losing jobs, businesses are closing down, infrastructure is decaying, young Nigerians are losing hope, hospitals are full of people who suffer mysterious illnesses, and they cannot afford the fees.”

He told the gathering that ” in the North, a recent Multidimensional Poverty Index issued by Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative that covered more than 100 countries, identified “deprivations across health, education and living standards, and showed the number of people who are multidimensionally poor and the deprivations that they face at the household level.”

“It is a dense report, but still, the facts about the North-East and the North-West geo-political zones stand out in all their disturbingly ugly glory.The report ranks the 13 states in the two geo-political zones among the “most miserable places on earth to live.” Therefore when northerners say they bear the brunt of bad or poor governance more than other Nigerians, they speak from a solid experience of living under leaders who are inept and corrupt and who govern poor people,” he said.

He said when the national economy deteriorates, those in the North feel the pain more sharply than other Nigerians.

“With security, the North can feed itself and feed the rest of Nigeria, but when cost of inputs become prohibitive, threats to lives limit productive capacities, herds are stolen or limited by hostile and damaging political interests, the economy of the North suffers.Moving from where we are to where we need to be will require patience and fortitude.”

Abdul-Azeez said unlike other political parties who are fighting for their parochial interest, ADC is fighting to address the challenges of ethno-religious division that has brought up ‘multiple Nigerians’ where everyone is only concerned about himself and his tribe or religion, to the detriment of others, to ensure that everyone sees himself as a Nigerian in Nigeria.

“ADC preaches unity, the promotion of co-operation and opens opportunity through which different parts will come together to function as a whole. The symbolic handshake on the logo of the ADC suggests national integration to promote peace and harmony in society and reduce areas of conflicts among different groups. ADC stands for national unity and integration ensuring security of lives and properties of citizens from internal and external attacks. If there is national unity and integration, the resources in different ethnic groups could be jointly exploited and enjoyed.

“This gathering, in this unique place in Northern history, whose symbolism is profound, represents the high point in activities that will lay the foundations of the collapse of that citadel of poor governance, indifference, insensitivity and unprecedented plunder that characterize successive administrations in Nigeria since the end of the first republic. A few months from when Nigerian youth, would troop out to offer a verdict over their future in the February 2023 elections.

“Today’s meeting will mark the cornerstone for a massive mobilization of a people desperate for credible and accountable leadership, to defy decades of entrenched sentiments that had fed the fiction that there are multiple Nigerias, the Nigeria of the Yoruba, the Nigeria of the Igbo, and the Nigeria of the Hausa/Fulani; the Nigeria of Muslims and the Nigeria of Christians. Nigeria is made up of more than 300 ethnic groups with varying cultures. And for Nigeria to develop, it needs to come together for every member to have a common sense of belonging.

“The country can only witness development if there is adequate security. Foreign investors will establish industries when they are convinced that properties will not be destroyed either because of political, religious or ethnic crises. What is important is to lay claim to being Nigerian and having interests and concerns that are Nigerian without reluctance or shame. Our past leaders carved a glorious path for our development as a people, then imbibe the culture of coexistence.

“One of Nigeria’s biggest problems today, is that politicians don’t play politics in the interest of the nation, instead they play it to achieve their personal interest to the detriment of the people. ADC offers practical options by which Nigerians can live and work together in any part of the country and to promote a sense of brotherhood and love among different cultures. Safety and security lie at the heart of the prosperity of any nation. Citizens want to feel safe and secure. But today security is challenged in all aspects of our daily lives and trust in the institutions that should keep us safe is low.

“In this new reality presented by the ADC, national, regional and local governments need to view citizen safety (and security) in a holistic light and work across borders to achieve it. It also proposes an approach to security that is purposefully broad and inclusive, with collaboration deeply embedded that will ensure final succession of hostilities, total disarmament, demobilization and reconstruction. The aims and objectives of ADC are quite laudable and very good dream that every well-meaning Nigerians can’t wait for its actualization.

“In the midst of the very precarious situation of the present day Nigeria, the importance of coming together as a people with unity of purpose and a common destiny anchored on equity, fairness and justice cannot be over emphasized.”

He said the ADC alternative aims to unite the Nigerian youths and all Nigerians towards a political goal for better Nigeria with the idea of connecting everyone together regardless of tribe or religious affiliations to build a strong political pressure that can help checkmate the leadership in Nigeria and the process that produces them.

In his closing remarks, the National Chairman of the Party, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu said. ADC is the only credible alternative to rescue Nigeria from the misgovernance of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democractic Party (PDP).

Nwosu urged Nigerians to take advantage of this opportunity to vote massively for the party come 2023.

Similarly, an ADC woman leader in the zone, Rabi Hassan said it’s high time to change the leadership through the ballot box because Northerners were tired of being killed like ants.

