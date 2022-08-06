By Gabriel Olawale

Nollywood is set to thrill movie enthusiasts yet again with a blockbuster movie, C.O.L.D which will hit cinemas nationwide from Friday, August 12 this year.

The high-budget action-packed film premiers a stellar cast including Pete Edochie, RMD, Hilda Dokubo, Ireti Doyle, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Ik Ogbonna, Keppy Ekpeyong, Lisa Viola (Australian), Femi Branch, Freddie George, and Lincoln Edochie.

Produced and directed by Bakia T. Thomas, C.O.L.D is projected to create a new cinema record for a Nollywood movie.

With a blend of the old and new cast, this is one movie you can’t afford to miss. Hence, movie lovers are urged to save the date for a brand new Nollywood adventure.

